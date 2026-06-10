Dustin Rhodes recently opened up about his recovery from double knee replacement surgery, revealing that he is nearing a return to action after spending months rehabilitating both knees.

Rhodes explained that years of wear and tear finally caught up to him and led to the procedure.

“I blew both knees out. They were bone on bone. There was nothing left.”

“I had put it off and put it off and put it off because that’s what wrestlers do. We just keep going.”

“Eventually it got to the point where I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t keep pushing through it.”

The veteran AEW star said the surgery was necessary if he wanted to continue wrestling.

“If I wanted to have any quality of life moving forward, if I wanted to continue to wrestle, then I had to get it done.”

“There wasn’t really another option.”

Rhodes admitted the recovery process has been difficult, especially during the early stages.

“The first couple of weeks were brutal.”

“Anybody that’s had knee replacement surgery knows exactly what I’m talking about.”

“You’re trying to learn how to walk again. You’re trying to get your range of motion back. You’re trying to get your strength back.”

Despite the challenges, Rhodes said he has remained focused on returning to the ring.

“I attacked rehab the same way I attack everything else.”

“I wanted to get back as quickly as I could, but I also wanted to do it the right way.”

“I wasn’t going to rush it.”

Rhodes noted that he has made significant progress and is now getting close to being medically cleared.

“I’m doing really, really well.”

“My strength is coming back.”

“My mobility is coming back.”

“Everything is moving in the right direction.”

When discussing a potential return date, Rhodes indicated fans likely won’t have to wait much longer.

“I should be back very soon.”

“We’re getting close.”

“I’m excited about it because I miss being out there.”

Rhodes also emphasized that he still feels he has more to accomplish before his career comes to an end.

“I still have goals.”

“I still have things that I want to do.”

“I’m not finished yet.”

“I’ve still got some gas left in the tank.”

The longtime wrestling veteran has previously stated that he hopes to continue wrestling for another couple of years before eventually stepping away from the ring.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit and link to the original source with a h/t and link back to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.