Dustin Rhodes wanted feedback from fans about his Bullrope Match with Nick Comoroto on the June 4th episode of AEW Dynamite.

He got some backlash because he won the match instead of putting over his opponent.

A fan tweeted, “It was unnecessary and you should’ve lost. You have a Billy Jack Haynes, bruiser Brody hybrid, and you have him getting beat in a match he should’ve dominated. If you were as “passionate” as you claim, you should’ve put him over…”

Rhodes replied, “He is a better wrestler after being in the ring. That is why your opinion specifically doesn’t matter. Your mom wants you back in the basement. #BasementDweller”

He also responded to another person with, “He did win. He was in a match with me. Everybody that works me becomes better.””

Pay attention to product https://t.co/6GA9ugqvIa — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) June 12, 2021