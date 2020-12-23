AEW superstar Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter early this morning and gave fans a first look at his new “Rhodes Wrestling Academy,” which is located in Leander Texas and is now open for sessions.

The Natural writes, “If you can dream it, you can achieve it. Huge thanks to #BobRosen and crew for putting together a masterpiece for #RhodesWrestlingAcademy! I truly can’t thank you enough Bob. This is where you can be someone incredible with hard work.”

Rhodes will be in action on tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on TNT, where he’ll be facing The Dark Order’s Evil Uno. Check out the images below.