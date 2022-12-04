As an active in-ring performer, Dustin Rhodes is hanging up his boots. The AEW star said that 2023 will be his final year as an in-ring performer at the Blizzard Brawl event on Saturday night.

He revealed that he had around a year left on his AEW contract in November. In AEW, Rhodes also works as a coach.

On an episode of Rampage on August 26, he competed in his latest AEW bout, challenging Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship, but came up short.

He made his professional debut in September 1988 and is best known for his Goldust gimmick.