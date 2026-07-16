AEW veteran Dustin Rhodes helped identify one of the “police officers” who appeared during this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

During the July 13 edition of WWE Raw, police officers were featured during the in-ring confrontation involving Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar. As is often the case in WWE, the roles were filled by independent wrestlers and actors serving as extras.

After fans on social media joked that one of the officers looked like a former world champion, Rhodes chimed in to reveal that one of the officers was actually one of his own students from the Rhodes Wrestling Academy.

“The second from the left is Cordell,” Rhodes wrote. “My student and he is bad*ss.”

Cordell previously trained under Rhodes at the Rhodes Wrestling Academy before competing on the Texas independent wrestling scene under the names Cordell Bennett and CD Bennett. His appearance on Raw marks another example of independent talent being used as security or law enforcement extras during WWE television broadcasts.

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi III takes place inside Hell in a Cell at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2026 premium live event on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.