Dustin Rhodes Reveals New Logo and Instagram For His Wrestling School In Texas

AEW superstar Dustin Rhodes has released the official Instagram account for his new wrestling school entitled “Rhodes Wrestling Academy.” The Natural also states in the comments that the school will be located in the Austin Texas area before revealing the new company logo.

Rhodes has been hyping up the opening of his school even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and even said in an interview that he hopes to have new AEW signee and former NWA television champion Ricky Starks as a coach.