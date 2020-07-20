Dustin Rhodes Reveals New Logo and Instagram For His Wrestling School In Texas

AEW superstar Dustin Rhodes has released the official Instagram account for his new wrestling school entitled “Rhodes Wrestling Academy.” The Natural also states in the comments that the school will be located in the Austin Texas area before revealing the new company logo.
Rhodes has been hyping up the opening of his school even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and even said in an interview that he hopes to have new AEW signee and former NWA television champion Ricky Starks as a coach.
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Makes Last Minute Change at WWE Extreme Rules
- Sister Abigail Appears at WWE Extreme Rules?, The Fiend Returns, Possible Title Match for SummerSlam, More
- Segment for RAW, Sasha Banks and Bayley on Taking WWE Over, RAW Women’s Title Update from Extreme Rules, More
- WWE on the “Eye For An Eye” Finish, Storyline Injury Update on Rey Mysterio Coming Out of Extreme Rules
- Lio Rush and AEW’s Big Swole Show Support For Naomi After Last Night’s WWE SmackDown
- Apollo Crew Sends Warning After Being Pulled from WWE Extreme Rules
- New World Champion Crowned At IMPACT Slammiversary, Good Brothers Debut, EC3 Tease
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- EC3 On Whether He Regrets Signing With WWE, Says He Wishes He Could Have Faced Orton Or Cena, Creative Ideas Pitched and more
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?