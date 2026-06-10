Dustin Rhodes recently reflected on growing up as the son of wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes, explaining that carrying the Rhodes name often created more pressure than advantages.

While many fans assume being Dusty’s son opened doors, Dustin said the reality was far different.

“Everybody thinks because I was Dusty’s son that everything was handed to me. It wasn’t.”

“If anything, I had to work harder because I was Dusty’s son.”

“People expected me to fail. People expected me to not live up to the name.”

Rhodes explained that he spent much of his early career trying to establish his own identity rather than simply being known as Dusty Rhodes’ son.

“I wanted to be Dustin Rhodes.”

“I didn’t want to be Dusty’s kid forever.”

“I wanted people to look at me and judge me based on my work and not because of who my father was.”

According to Rhodes, his father made sure he learned the wrestling business the hard way.

“My dad wasn’t one of those guys that was going to make a phone call and get me special treatment.”

“He believed you had to earn everything.”

“He believed you had to pay your dues.”

Rhodes recalled situations where Dusty intentionally made things more difficult because he wanted his son to gain respect on his own merits.

“He was harder on me than he was on a lot of other people.”

“He wanted me to understand what this business was really about.”

“He wanted me to earn the respect of the locker room.”

The longtime veteran admitted there were times when carrying the Rhodes name felt overwhelming.

“It’s a lot of pressure.”

“When your dad is Dusty Rhodes, people compare everything you do to him.”

“You can have a great match and people still want to compare you to your father.”

Despite the challenges, Rhodes said he eventually learned to embrace his family’s legacy while building his own.

“As I got older, I started to appreciate it more.”

“I started to understand what he was trying to teach me.”

“Everything he did was because he wanted me to be successful.”

Rhodes also credited Dusty for preparing him to survive the highs and lows of the wrestling industry.

“He taught me how to work.”

“He taught me how to tell stories.”

“He taught me how to connect with people.”

“Those lessons have stayed with me my entire career.”

Looking back now, Rhodes said he is grateful for the opportunities and lessons his father provided, even if he didn’t always appreciate them at the time.

“I miss him every day.”

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about him.”

“I’m proud to be Dusty Rhodes’ son.”

“I always will be.”

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