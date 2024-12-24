“The Natural” will be “#AllElite” for years to come.

On Monday, Dustin Rhodes surfaced on social media with a lengthy statement announcing he has signed a new multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling / Ring of Honor.

Rhodes wrote the following via X:

Today I have signed a new multi yr contract with AEW

I want to thank my boss Tony Khan for every opportunity he has given me. Since coming here and being an original since inception, I have truly had the time of my life. Everybody knows my story, and how much I have been through in all my yrs. Lost my passion and found it again HERE in AEW

at the first Double Or Nothing. Did not expect this One Last Ride to last as long as it has, and man, what a run I have had.

I will finish my career here at AEW as I feel it is home to me. I have never felt respected and wanted like I have here. This makes me want to do my very best for Tony and push myself harder than I ever have. I feel loved and wanted here. I love all of our roster deeply.

I want to thank the fans for all of your support. I want to thank the men and women in the locker rooms we have shared and created magic together. I want to thank Tony Khan for believing in me and relying on me in so many ways. I won’t let you down.

I love it here in #AEW and can’t wait to see where the next few yrs take me. Thank you all for your constant love and support, and Thank you to AEW! And last but not least, I want to thank my family for their support. They are the true rockstars!!

I AM ONCE AGAIN #AllElite

#OneLastRide #KeepSteppin