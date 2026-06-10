Dustin Rhodes recently reflected on the latter stages of his wrestling career, admitting that he never felt fully valued until arriving in AEW.

During an appearance on a podcast with Tony Schiavone and Conrad Thompson, Rhodes discussed the difference AEW has made in his life both professionally and personally.

“I was not worth anything until I came to AEW. That’s the truth. That’s how I felt. I felt like I wasn’t worth anything. I felt like I wasn’t contributing. I felt like I wasn’t helping. I felt like I wasn’t making a difference.”

“When I came to AEW, Tony Khan gave me an opportunity to prove myself again. He gave me an opportunity to be me and to go out there and perform at the highest level that I possibly could.”

Rhodes said the environment in AEW helped restore his confidence and reignite his passion for wrestling.

“I found myself again. I found my confidence again. I found my passion again. I found that love that I had for this business again.”

“For years, I was just kind of existing. I was doing what I was supposed to do, but I didn’t feel fulfilled. I didn’t feel like I was really contributing the way that I wanted to.”

The veteran star explained that his run in AEW allowed him to showcase a side of himself that he felt had gone unseen for much of his career.

“AEW gave me the opportunity to remind people who Dustin Rhodes is.”

“I got to go out there and tell stories. I got to go out there and wrestle. I got to go out there and show emotion and connect with people.”

“That means everything to me because that’s what I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve always wanted people to feel something when they watched me.”

Rhodes also spoke about the support he has received from both AEW management and the fanbase.

“The fans embraced me. Tony embraced me. The locker room embraced me.”

“Everybody made me feel like I mattered. Everybody made me feel like I was important. Everybody made me feel like I still had something left to offer.”

Looking back on his career, Rhodes said his time in AEW has become one of the most meaningful chapters of his journey in professional wrestling.

“This has been the best run of my career.”

“Not because of titles. Not because of money. Not because of any of that.”

“Because I’ve been happy. Because I’ve felt appreciated. Because I’ve felt respected.”

“That’s all anybody really wants. They want to feel appreciated. They want to feel respected. AEW gave me that.”

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