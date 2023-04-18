Dustin Rhodes discusses the work of his younger brother, WWE superstar Cody Rhodes.

The Natural appeared on Busted Open Radio to weigh in on The American Nightmare’s huge loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, a moment that continues to rock the WWE Universe. Dustin begins by stating that he knows Cody will eventually win the big win, and likes that WWE is making him earn it.

He’s gonna be world champion, I know it. I don’t know when. He’s gonna be the world champion. Keep doing it, man. They’re making him pay for it now. They’re making him earn it. I like that, I do. I like that because once you put the title on him, where are you going?

Despite those thoughts the AEW star admits to feeling frustrated after watching his brother lose in the main event of the Showcase of the Immortals, but understands that WWE has a bigger plan in mind to eventually crown him.

I went to Mania, and I sat up in the box and I wasn’t allowed down or anything like that. I was there, and I went there for the reason that Cody was gonna win the title. We didn’t know. We were just, it was just, this is his time. It was a little frustrating when he didn’t win. But at the same time, business-wise, everybody in the world thought he was gonna win that thing. When you look at it a week later or whatever and you kind of analyze it and see what they’re doing with Brock right now and all that kind of stuff, it makes sense. Was it the right call? I don’t know. Personally, I wish he would have won it. But was it the right call? Probably so. Probably down the line, he builds to this thing, and he finally wins it, then it’s gonna be that much bigger, at least in my opinion.

Dustin isn’t the first person to weigh in on Cody’s Mania loss to the Tribal Chief. AEW world champion MJF, AEW tag champion Dax Harwood, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, and WWE executive Road Dogg have all given their input on the match result.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)