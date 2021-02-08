AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter this evening to send warm wishes to wrestling legend Terry Funk, who the Natural states is not doing terribly well health wise. He writes, “Just got off the phone with Terry Funk. He is in a lot of pain and could use some prayers. One of the greatest #TrueLegends to ever be in the ting. Appreciate y’all.”

AEW power couple Cody and Brandi Rhodes are in attendance for today’s Super Bowl LV showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check it out below.