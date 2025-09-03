– Dustin Rhodes took to X today to share a graphic post-surgery photo after undergoing a double total knee replacement operation a couple of weeks ago. He included the following statement:

oday marks 2 wks since surgury. Don’t really know how I was doing it these last 5 yrs. Knees were destroyed. Dressing off finally. I look forward to a slow and methodical rehab. Slow and steady. Thank yall for all of your support and prayers. God has it under control. 🤘🏼❤️

– The official promotional poster for the upcoming AEW September To Remember special event on September 17 in London, ON. has surfaced. You can check it out below.