Dustin Rhodes did a virtual signing with The Asylum Wrestling Store and during it, he talked about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Possible tag team run with Cody Rhodes:

That is a possibility. I know Cody [Rhodes] really — and I’ve talked to him a lot about this. He likes being a singles and occasionally doing tag team stuff with me, right? So that’s always there but I think he’s more of a singles star right now and wants to do that and I understand that. Me, my later years, I need a tag team partner sometimes because it’s like, I need some help.

Wanting to wrestle Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston:

I kinda wanna work Mox, or Eddie Kingston. Eddie Kingston would be fun. I think him and I could tear it up pretty good. Easy stuff, easy man. Make it a Bunkhouse or Barbed Wire match, something like that, it’d be fun. Bloody, violent.

H/T to POST Wrestling