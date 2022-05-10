Dustin Rhodes made an appearance on “The Sessions with Renée Paquette” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he was asked what he thinks Dusty would have thought about Cody’s promo on Raw the night after WrestleMania 38:

“I knew Dad always wanted us to be happy. He would have his suggestions and things like that and try to lead us in the right way. But ultimately, these are our decisions. Money is money, and Dad would always say, ‘Take the money.’”

“I know just me watching his (Cody’s) first promo and seeing Dad up there on the screen and talking about him, and Cody is very passionate about his promos, about every single word that he’s going to say which is very important, and especially for that first one, which was very important. You’re making a huge impact on a lot of people, the first time he’s been back in years, and he did. I know Dad would be happy.”

“He would be sitting in the rafters. That’s where I pictured him when me and Cody wrestled at Double or Nothing.”