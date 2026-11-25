Some heartbreaking news to pass along from the pro wrestling world.

AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to X on Wednesday to announce the unfortunate passing of his grandson, Rowan.

“Guys my grandson Rowan has passed,” Dustin Rhodes wrote. “Please keep us all in your prayers during this time. I am here with Dakota Runnels.”

Born in March 2023, Rowan was Rhodes’ first grandchild and the son of his daughter, Dakota, and her husband, Bleau.

Dakota is the daughter of Rhodes and his ex-wife, former WWE personality Terri Runnels.

“On behalf of Dakota, Bleau, and their families, we share the tragic news of the untimely passing of their sweet beautiful boy, Rowan Dane Oney,” Terri Runnels wrote. “We ask that you respect their privacy at this time. Please no calls or visits. We will post more details soon. Please be in prayer for our family.”

On behalf of everyone here at Wrestling Headlines, we extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the entire Rhodes and Runnels families during this incredibly difficult time.

Guys my grandson Rowan has passed. Please keep us all in your prayers during this time. I am here with @DakotaRunnels22 now. 🙏🏼❤️ — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) November 25, 2026