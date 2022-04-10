Earlier today AEW superstar CM Punk took to Twitter to hype up a potential matchup on this week’s Dynamite from New Orleans, where the former world champion tagged a number of top talents including Dustin Rhodes.

The Natural saw Punk’s request and responded by revealing that the Chicago Savior has been a dream match of his for a long time. He writes, “Gonna tell you something you may not know. You have been a dream match of mine for a while. I believe when the time comes, the storied, passionate match will be worth *****, and perhaps one of the best I have ever had! If we get 20+ minutes. Wouldn’t take anything less.”

You can see the exchange below.