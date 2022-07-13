AEW Dustin Rhodes will be missing tonight’s Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Rhodes took to Twitter this evening and announced that he is “super sick” at home, and will not be at Dynamite tonight.

“Not at #AEWDynamite #FyterFest tonight as I am super sick at home. Y’all tune in to @TBSNetwork at 8/7 central. @AEW,” he wrote.

Rhodes has been with AEW since April 2019 after signing a multi-year deal to work as a coach and in-ring talent. Rhodes works behind-the-scenes each week, but has not wrestled since the Royal Rampage battle royal on the July 1 Rampage episode. Before that, his last singles match was the loss to AEW World Champion CM Punk on the April 20 Dynamite.

The Natural also runs the Rhodes Wrestling Academy in Austin, TX. The school launched in January 2021 and will be having their 5th Student Showcase on Sunday, July 17 via YouTube and RhodesWrestlingAcademy.com.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the full tweet from Rhodes:

Not at #AEWDynamite #FyterFest tonight as I am super sick at home. Y'all tune in to @TBSNetwork at 8/7 central. @AEW — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) July 13, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.