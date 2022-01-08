AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Rampage that Dustin Rhodes will be taking on Sammy Guevara at tomorrow’s Battle of the Belts event, with the winner being crowned interim TNT champion in the absence of the current TNT champion, Cody Rhodes, who is out due to not being medically cleared.

#CodyRhodes isn’t medically cleared for #AEWBOTB. Tomorrow we’ll have our 1st ever Interim TNT Title match: former champ @sammyguevara vs @dustinrhodes (15-3 overall, 7-2 singles since his only TNT Title shot vs. Mr. Brodie Lee in 2020) at Battle of the Belts on TNT 8pm ET/7pm CT pic.twitter.com/VzGMRbEtYd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 8, 2022

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TOMORROW’S BATTLE OF THE BELTS:

-Britt Baker versus Riho for the AEW women’s championship

-Dustin Rhodes versus Sammy Guevara to crown an interim TNT champion