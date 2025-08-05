“The Natural” is going under the knife soon.

Dustin Rhodes surfaced on social media on Tuesday to inform his fans that he will be undergoing a double knee replacement surgery later this month.

“Knees are both destroyed,” Rhodes wrote via X. “I have to go under the knife August 21st. They can’t actually fix the damage so we are getting [two] knee replacements. Damn!”

From there, the former AEW TNT Champion made it clear that despite the severe condition of his knees, and the significant operation coming at age 56, his pro wrestling career is not over yet.

“By the way…….This Is NOT THE END,” Rhodes concluded.

Dustin Rhodes dropped the TNT Championship to Kyle Fletcher in a Chicago Street Fight on last week’s episode of AEW Collision to allow himself time off of television to under the double knee replacement surgery.