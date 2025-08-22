Dustin Rhodes is on the road to recovery after undergoing double knee replacement surgery on Thursday.

The 56-year-old AEW veteran shared post-operation videos and a photo on social media, and even addressed questions about his in-ring future. When asked by a fan if he was considering retirement, Rhodes made it clear he isn’t planning to hang up his boots anytime soon.

“Hell nah. I am in love with this business. As of right now, I have 2 yrs and 4 months left. AND DAMN GLAD AND PROUD OF @AEW and where I will finally say uncle. Maybe Probability 99.9%. Gotta watch out for that one percent – #IStandFirmWithAEW AND Tony Khan,” Rhodes wrote.

Rhodes admitted it’s still too early to tell how the new knees will hold up, noting that recovery will take longer at his age. His injury was worked into AEW storylines after Kyle Fletcher attacked him with a screwdriver to the knee during their TNT Championship Street Fight on Collision last month.

“The older I get, recovery is longer and healing that hole was long. All good bud. Gonna be a Final Reckoning when I return,” Rhodes added.