– Roxanne Perez is ready for her first Women’s Elimination Chamber match this coming weekend. Ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event on Saturday night, the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion took to X to write about her excitement about possibly carving a path to WrestleMania. “10 years ago I began my wrestling journey and made a promise to my 13 year old self that I’d make it to WrestleMania one day,” she wrote. “I won’t let it slip through my fingers, this one’s for her.” The post included a photo of a young Perez training in the ring at the start of her career.

– Wrestling legend Dustin Rhodes took to X on Wednesday to comment on the run he is on AEW, while his brother, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, is also on the run of his life in WWE right now. “What I wouldn’t give for our pops to be here watching Cody Rhodes and myself killing it,” Dustin Rhodes wrote. “I know he’s there with us, but I mean Here. I know he’d be proud of his family! Miss ya pops.”

– Following her WWE release, Sonya Deville, real name Daria Berenato, and her wife, Toni Cassano, have launched their official Unwrapped with Daria & Toni podcast. The first episode of the show has touched down on the official YouTube channel for the program. The description for it reads as follows: