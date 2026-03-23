Dustin Rhodes is continuing his path back to in-ring competition, and a recent backstage appearance suggests progress is being made.

As noted last week, Rhodes was present behind the scenes at the AEW taping in Fresno, California, where he was serving in a Producer role for the show.

In addition to his backstage duties, Rhodes was spotted inside the ring prior to the event, running the ropes.

The activity is believed to be part of his ongoing effort to get medically cleared by AEW’s doctors for a return to active competition.

An encouraging sign.

Rhodes, who underwent a double knee replacement last year, has been working toward a comeback, and his presence at the taping reportedly lifted morale backstage.

Those in attendance were said to be happy to see him back, with Rhodes described as being in good spirits as he resumes his work environment.

Here's an ugly hospital bed shot post op pic.twitter.com/kdwkZx2KpD — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) August 22, 2025

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)