Dutch Mantel decided it was a good idea to make a joke about the bombing that happened on December 25th in Nashville, TN.

Mantel, who was known as Zeb Colter during his time in WWE, tried to make it seem as if the bomber was going after the old TNA offices in town. He had a stint with TNA Wrestling while working on creative and being a backstage agent.

You can see his tweet here:

“The FBI just released a new finding in the Nashville bombing case that the bomber was not targeting the AT&T building. He was aiming for the old TNA offices a couple of blocks away.”