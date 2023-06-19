Former wrestler/manager Dutch Mantel, also known as Zeb Colter in WWE, spoke about a wide range of topics on his podcast, including Ryback pushing to wrestle Goldberg in his retirement match, and more. Here are the highlights:

Goldberg vs. Ryback

“I don’t think [Ryback] has been in the business long enough to claim dementia. I mean,” I don’t know what he’s thinking. I don’t think it could fill up a 2000 seat hall and if you put it on pay-per-view, you couldn’t charge but $10 for it or $9 and I don’t think they would get that many buys then. Nobody wants to see Goldberg and Ryback.”

Ricochet:

“Ricochet, a tremendous athlete. I really like to watch his moves, but after seeing him four weeks in a row, what else is he going to break out because he has no personality at all. They can’t cut it out of him. They’ve tried. He’s just cut and dried in his interviews and he’s not exciting.”

