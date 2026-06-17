Dutch Mantell recently weighed in on AJ Styles’ comments about wins and losses in professional wrestling, saying he agrees that a wrestler’s value isn’t determined solely by their record.

Discussing Styles’ philosophy on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran manager and booker praised the former WWE Champion’s mindset and explained why helping the overall product is more important than protecting individual statistics.

AJ Styles said his focus has shifted away from personal accolades and toward making the show better as a whole.

“I don’t care if I win or lose anymore. At this stage of my career, it’s about making the show better. It’s about helping the younger guys and doing whatever is needed to make the story work.”

Styles continued by emphasizing that wrestling is ultimately about entertaining the audience rather than padding a personal win-loss record.

“If somebody gets over because of something we did together, that’s a win for everybody. It’s not always about having your hand raised. It’s about people caring about what they’re watching.”

Mantell said he completely understood that perspective and believes many fans put too much emphasis on who wins and loses.

“I’ve said it for years: this isn’t boxing or MMA. It’s the entertainment business. If you can make money, tell a story, and get people invested, that’s what matters. Sometimes losing is exactly what you’re supposed to do.”

He added that experienced veterans should recognize when it’s time to elevate the next generation.

“When you’ve had your run and you’ve made your money, part of your job is helping the guys coming behind you. That’s how the business keeps moving forward. If nobody helps build new stars, eventually you don’t have any stars left.”

Mantell concluded by noting that a performer’s legacy isn’t defined by their record alone.

“People don’t remember every win and every loss. They remember moments. They remember characters. They remember stories. That’s what lasts.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit and link to the original source with a h/t and link back to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.