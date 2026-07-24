Dutch Mantell and James Romero are interested in seeing WWE continue the developing interaction between NFL legend Tom Brady and WWE Superstar Logan Paul.

WWE has reportedly held discussions with Brady about a potential appearance involving Paul, although no official plans have been announced.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell brought up the recent confrontation in which Brady slapped Paul at Fanatics Fest.

Mantell: “Have you seen the thing with—what was the quarterback for New England all those years? Tom Brady. He slapped Logan Paul.”

Mantell believes the incident may be leading somewhere after Brady and Paul continued their public rivalry at the FIFA World Cup Final.

Mantell: “Now, that’s leading to something because during the World Cup, Brady was there and the other guy was there. They were like, you know, one was shooting a bird and this, that and the other. “At least they’re following up. They used to do something and not even follow it up.”

Mantell said Brady’s mainstream recognition makes the potential angle interesting to him.

Mantell: “The Brady and the—what’s the kid’s name?” Romero: “Logan Paul.” Mantell: “I’d be interested in seeing that, tell you the truth. See, people know who he is. Even I’ve heard of him.”

Romero agreed that he would be interested in seeing what WWE could do with Brady and Paul.

Romero: “Yeah, I would be interested in seeing it myself.”

Mantell and Romero are not alone in their interest. Alexa Bliss recently said it would be “awesome” to see Brady enter the WWE world, although she warned that nothing fully prepares an athlete for professional wrestling.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.