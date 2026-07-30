Dutch Mantell says Dixie Carter’s unwillingness to pay TNA’s female wrestlers more money caused the company’s women’s division to fall apart.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell credited Gail Kim and Awesome Kong with helping the Knockouts division become successful. Kim has similarly credited her chemistry with Kong with helping launch the division.

Mantell credited Kim and Kong with getting TNA’s women prepared to succeed.

What did a lot of good in TNA was the girls, and I credit Awesome Kong and Gail Kim because they got those girls cranked up and ready to go.

Mantell then blamed Carter’s refusal to raise the women’s pay for the division’s decline.

She didn’t want to give the girls any more money, so the women’s division fell apart.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.