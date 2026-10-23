Dutch Mantell prefers keeping wrestling storylines flexible enough to survive an injury or a change of direction. In an October 18 clip from his October 4 appearance on The Stevie Richards Show, he explained why he avoids locking in every step of an angle. He also recalled being fooled by Mark Henry’s retirement speech.

“Never booked it from beginning to end. Never. ’Cause it was always open-ended as I went through it. I knew exactly almost where I wanted to go. But if the guy gets hurt, what happens? He can’t finish it.”

When the discussion turned to Henry’s retirement fakeout with John Cena, Mantell said he was working for WWE at the time and had not been told what was coming.

“I thought he was retiring. Nobody told me. So sometimes it’s better to be a real fan because I thought he was really retiring, and I said, ‘This is a great way to do this.’ … I wasn’t mad at it, but I said, ‘Well, that’s a good angle.’”

Henry previously explained why he chose the salmon jacket for the segment with Cena. Which wrestling angle fooled you even after years of watching? Share your pick in the comments.

If you use any of these quotes, please credit Tim Rose and WrestlingHeadlines.com with a link back, and tag The Stevie Richards Show.