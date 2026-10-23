Dutch Mantell thinks Brian Cage’s public appeal for a bigger AEW role could work against him. On the October 20 edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, he also questioned whether wrestling companies would benefit from smaller rosters.

“But I think what it does, it backfires, I think, in his face. And I may be wrong, but I think, you know, I don’t think Tony Khan is somebody that you can kind of order to do what you want him to do because he’s not going to do it.”

The discussion turned to AEW’s roster, with Mantell arguing that companies can employ more wrestlers than they can meaningfully feature.

“See, I’m almost under the impression now that the companies would do better with less talent. And the talent they do do something with, it’s meaningful.”

Cage lost his Clockwork Carnage qualifier to Konosuke Takeshita on October 14. Should AEW give him a bigger role? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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