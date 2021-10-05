Dutch Mantell has criticized Goldberg for saying that he is going to kill Bobby Lashley.

The WWE Hall of Famer has said this in recent weeks to further build up his storyline with Lashley ahead of their No Holds Barred Match at WWE Crown Jewel. The reason Goldberg has said this is due to Lashley attacking his son at SummerSlam.

Speaking on SP3, Mantell shared his thoughts.

“Years ago when I was young I told a guy I was gonna kill him. They stopped the interview,” Mantell said. “They said, ‘Don’t say you’re going to kill him. We don’t need that.’” “Everybody knows they’re not going to kill him. Don’t they have laws against killing people? I mean you can go out there and say ‘I will destroy you’ or ‘I will annihilate you’ or ‘take you apart,’ but murdering people? That’s a bad word anyway and he shouldn’t have used it and I don’t like it.”

H/t Sportskeeda for the transcription