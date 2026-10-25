Dutch Mantell believes Jim Crockett Promotions faced more than a money problem as the WWF expanded nationally. On Ask Dutch Anything, he looked back at a booking approach he felt had grown familiar and recalled a separate communication breakdown during Booker T’s TNA run.

Asked what Crockett’s company or the territories could have done differently, Mantell declined to offer an easy fix. He thought their television would have needed a substantial change to keep pace.

“I don’t know what they could have done in hindsight. But they had the same booking crew that they had had for the previous 10 years. So, if you’re asking the dog to do more tricks, well, he only knows so many. And they just didn’t get it done. And even if they had maybe gotten it done, the whole TV show would have had to change. Would it change for the better? Maybe. Would it change for the worse? Maybe.”

Mantell also pointed to resistance from established stars when new people tried to change the presentation. In his view, that made an already difficult transition harder for the company.

“Even when they had new people trying to do new things, you’d have the old stars that weren’t familiar with it and that would refuse to go along with it. Not refuse outwardly, but inwardly they would kind of put the skids on it. So you would be working almost against yourself.”

The conversation later turned to Booker T’s accent on TNA commentary. Booker has previously described the lack of direction he felt in TNA, and Mantell said he was unsure who had approved this particular choice despite being on the creative team.

“I only heard Booker T was going to do commentary. And I didn’t know because he was talking like a Jamaican guy. And I thought somebody on the creative team, like Jeff or somebody, had given me the idea, ‘Hey, talk like you’re from Jamaica, man.’ So, that’s the way he went out there and did it. Now, I’m going to be the village idiot by going up and saying, ‘Booker, who told you to do that Jamaican accent?’ Well, he would look at me like, ‘Well, hell, you’re on the creative team. Why don’t you know?’ But I didn’t know.”

Mantell said he later asked Booker where the idea came from, but their recollections did not settle the question for him. He said he apologized to Booker for the confusion and did not blame the wrestler for trying the accent.

“I did apologize to him because, since I didn’t know and he thought I did, it basically is neither one of our faults. But I think it is the fault of some people who were over us for not clueing us in. And I think he just wanted to try it, too. I think he brought it up one day and they said, ‘Yeah, go ahead and do it.’ That could have been the extent of it. I don’t know.”

Source: Ask Dutch Anything 133, Story Time with Dutch Mantell.