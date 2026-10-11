Dutch Mantell offered Curtis Axel support after discussing the former WWE wrestler’s DWI case on Story Time with Dutch Mantell. Mantell said Axel was respectful when they worked around one another and rejected an invitation to guess at the cause of his personal troubles.

The conversation followed WrestlingHeadlines’ earlier report on Joseph Hennig’s plea agreement. Mantell made clear that he had only just read about the case, then spoke from his own experience with Axel.

“He’s a good kid. I know him. I don’t know him that well, but I know him pretty well. He’s good talent. And when I was around him, very, very respectful. So I really hate that they had this. He’ll have to overcome this. He’ll have to do better than this, or you’ll be in jail. Come on, Curtis, you can do it.”

The host asked whether pressure from being Curt Hennig’s son might have played a role. Mantell did not claim to know Axel’s motivation, and he declined to turn that suggestion into an explanation.

“He could have, but I don’t know where that comes from. And quite frankly, I don’t need to know. I just wish him the best, because he is a good kid.”

Source: Story Time with Dutch Mantell, “Joe Hennig Sentenced”.