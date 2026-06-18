Dutch Mantell recently weighed in on Vince McMahon’s legacy in professional wrestling, sharing his thoughts on whether the longtime WWE chairman should one day be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, Dutch acknowledged that opinions on McMahon vary widely but argued that his overall impact on the wrestling industry cannot be ignored.

“Whether you like Vince McMahon or not, you cannot erase what he accomplished. You can’t rewrite history because of how you feel today. The wrestling business is what it is in large part because of Vince McMahon.”

Mantell said that, from a historical perspective, McMahon’s contributions speak for themselves.

“If you’re talking about the Hall of Fame based on contributions to the business, then his résumé is undeniable. There aren’t many people who have had a bigger impact on professional wrestling than Vince McMahon.”

At the same time, Dutch recognized that the conversation is more complicated because of the controversies surrounding McMahon.

“People are going to have their opinions, and they’re entitled to them. Some will say he should never be mentioned again, and others will say you have to separate the accomplishments from everything else. That’s a debate everybody’s going to have.”

Even so, Mantell maintained that history should be remembered in full.

“You don’t have to like somebody to acknowledge what they did. History is history, and Vince McMahon changed the wrestling business forever.”

Dutch also suggested that discussions about Hall of Fame recognition should ultimately center on influence and legacy within the industry.

“When you start talking about who belongs in a Hall of Fame, you’re talking about people who left a mark on the business. You can make a strong argument that nobody left a bigger mark on wrestling than Vince McMahon.”

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