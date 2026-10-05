Dutch Mantell once told Dolph Ziggler he was the best seller he had seen in wrestling, then immediately offered a critique. In a new Story Time with Dutch Mantell clip, Mantell said Ziggler’s reactions were so consistent that he wanted him to build the intensity through a match.

Asked to name wrestling’s greatest sellers, Mantell named Ziggler, who now wrestles as Nic Nemeth. His praise came with a story about advice he gave the former WWE star.

“I think one of the best I ever saw was Dolph Ziggler. Oh, he would sell and sell and sell. And I told him one time, I said, ‘Dolph, you’re the best seller I’ve ever seen in this business.’ And me telling him that, I was a veteran, so he took that as a super compliment, and it was, except I followed it up with, ‘But you sell too much.’”

Mantell said he wanted Ziggler to vary his reactions so a tag would feel like a bigger release for the audience. He recalled explaining that approach directly to Ziggler, while acknowledging he was unsure whether Ziggler used the advice.

“Well, no, you got to start off a little bit, then increase it as you go along, and then when you make that tag, now the people are ready for it. So, he listened to it. Maybe he didn’t do it, but he could really sell. I mean, strong.”

Nemeth continues to wrestle in TNA, where he recently discussed two prospects he believes could help the promotion. Mantell’s point in this clip was about pacing a comeback, rather than questioning Nemeth’s ability to make an opponent look convincing.

Source: Story Time with Dutch Mantell.