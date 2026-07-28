Dutch Mantell does not expect Ludwig Kaiser’s ongoing battery case to produce serious consequences for the WWE Superstar.

Speaking with James Romero on the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, Mantell offered his personal reaction after hearing both sides’ differing accounts of the alleged confrontation.

Kaiser has filed a motion seeking to have the case dismissed, arguing that he acted in self-defense under Florida law. Mantell believes the available surveillance footage will help determine which version of the incident is accurate.

“There’s nothing to it. Nobody got hurt. “Who threw the first punch? They’re going to use the tape, aren’t they?”

Mantell acknowledged that he does not know how the court will rule, but predicted that Kaiser would face little punishment even if the decision went against him.

“Well, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I think, at the most, if they rule against Ludwig Kaiser, it’ll be a $100 fine and ‘don’t do it again,’ and send him on his way.”

Wrestling Headlines previously reported that Kaiser was arrested in connection with the incident and later resumed appearing for WWE. Additional reports have detailed the backstage reaction within WWE and the latest developments in the case.

Mantell reiterated that his prediction was based largely on the absence of any reported serious injuries.

“I don’t think much will come of this. The guy’s still walking around. He’s not messed up. He’s not in a hospital or any of that stuff. So, I don’t expect much from it.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.

On an unrelated note, El Grande Americano is still doing great.