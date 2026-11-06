Dutch Mantell isn’t ready to call Joe Hendry’s brief loss to Bronson Reed a burial, though he understands why the match raised the question. On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, he offered two possible readings of the result and said Hendry’s next appearance would tell him more.

Reed beat Hendry on WWE Main Event after hitting a Tsunami, as shown in WWE’s official highlights. Co-host James Romero asked whether such a quick defeat suggested WWE had lost confidence in Hendry, and Mantell stopped short of claiming he knew why the match was booked that way.

Mantell first floated the possibility that the show was running long and Reed was already going to win. That was one guess, not an account of WWE’s decision, and he contrasted it with his earlier expectation for Hendry.

“They were going to beat him anyway. … I thought he was going to be a big star. But apparently when Bronson beats him and he just beat him, straight up beat him.”

“It could signal they don’t have any confidence in Joe Hendry. And I thought they were pushing him, but apparently not. But they could take this same thing and turn it into an angle because if people are talking about him losing in 40 seconds or whatever, that got their attention. Now, let’s come back and let’s do something with it. So, it can mean one or the other.”

Mantell initially recalled Hendry getting no offense in the match. His co-host remembered Hendry having the upper hand briefly before Reed cut him off, a different account of a sequence neither man described at length.

“Joe Hendry never got any offense in at all. He did the ultimate job. 30 seconds and he lost by the guy diving off the top rope, hitting him with the flop and one, two, three, and that’s it. If you had went into the kitchen for a cup of coffee, you would have missed the whole thing.”

Hendry’s recent WWE appearances have also involved The Judgment Day. He beat JD McDonagh on Raw before losing their rematch after Dominik Mysterio interfered, so the Reed result isn’t the whole picture of how WWE has presented him.

“I don’t think he’s leaving. I think they just are maybe trying to work an angle with him. … So, we’ll see. So, the next time Joe Hendry’s on, I would pay attention to how they handled him, whether he went over or not. And if he loses, yeah, I think this could be a really down time for Mr. Joe Hendry.”

Mantell returned to the possibility that the unusually short match was meant to start a story, while making clear that he didn’t know. He said the loss had people talking, which gave WWE something it could choose to build on.

“They could take it and they could turn it into something. It’s all stories anyway. Just because a guy loses, I mean, I think they beat him in such a way that it has to be something behind it. Why would they do that? They left it with nothing. And Joe Hendry is not the type, he’s not a first match guy anyway. They brought him in to do something with him. So, this could be what they’re trying to do with him. I don’t know. They got me and you talking about it.”

Sources: Story Time with Dutch Mantell 196; WWE Main Event highlights; WWE Raw results.