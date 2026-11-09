Dutch Mantell believes Lance Archer deserves a chance to show what he can do with a bigger opportunity. He also looked back on Archer’s TNA run, acknowledging that he didn’t know who had brought him in or booked him.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell was asked whether Archer was an underappreciated talent after the hosts discussed Jake Roberts’s praise for his former client. Roberts has previously questioned why Archer hadn’t received a world-title push in AEW, and Mantell offered his own assessment.

“I like Lance. I think he’s a good talent, a great talent, but you got to do something with these guys first to see if they can carry the ball. … He hasn’t had the chance to see what he can do. So, let’s give it to him and see what he can do with it and then go from there.”

The conversation then turned to Archer’s time in TNA, where he wrestled as Lance Hoyt. Mantell was asked why the company hadn’t done more with him during that run.

“So you could bring a guy, ‘How are we going to use him?’ And I would ask Jeff and Jeff said, ‘Oh, we’re going to push him.’ But then it would go down to the creative. And I never heard that much about him. And part of that is my fault because I don’t know who booked him, who brought him in. … But Lance, I think, did have talent. He just never got the chance.”

Source: Story Time with Dutch Mantell.

Featured photo: Carter Sterling / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0. Archival photograph from 2022, resized.