Dutch Mantell believes a wrestler can make a match feel real before doing anything elaborate. Discussing an old bout on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, he said the wrestlers’ reactions and their apparent dislike of each other give fans a reason to believe the fight.

Mantell was asked why the match still held up. His answer centered on showing fear and giving the opponent a reason to respond in kind.

“I don’t know why more people didn’t pick up with it. Just go out there and just… you don’t got to act. Just go out there and act like if a guy was actually coming after you. Your face has to show that you’re afraid of this guy a little bit, and he’s got to do the same thing. And you convince the people that this is… I mean, they want to say, ‘Oh, it’s all made up.’ But they can’t, because when they see emotion in your face, they got to say, and I’ve heard this a million times, ‘I know it’s fake, but not that match, because they went after each other. There was something going on that night.’ So if you can get them to do that, you got them. Well, you can do anything then.”

He returned to that point when the conversation turned to working with other opponents. Mantell, who has also praised Jake Roberts’ understanding of wrestling psychology, said the goal is to persuade the audience that the two people in the ring genuinely don’t get along.

“We’re going to convince these people that we don’t like each other. You don’t got to say, ‘I’m going to go out there and the people will think it’s a shoot.’ Just convince them that you don’t like your opponent and then you got them. And I’ve done that a lot of time. I did it with Lawler. I did it with Dundee, you know. I did it with a lot of people.”

Source: Story Time with Dutch Mantell, “Dutch Mantell on George Gulas, Mid South, Texas Dirt & MORE!”.