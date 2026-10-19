Dutch Mantell says working for Ann Gunkel’s rival promotion made it difficult for him to get booked by NWA territories. In a new Ask Dutch Anything episode, he also revisited his time booking in Puerto Rico and a dressing room conversation he had with Ric Flair about their chops.

Mantell described the territory situation as something he experienced after working for Gunkel in Atlanta. He said promoters could decline to use a wrestler without giving the real reason.

Say I wanted to leave. I was in Atlanta. Say I wanted to leave and go to Charlotte. Well, Charlotte wouldn’t take me, period. And of course, they wouldn’t tell me, but they would say, “Well, we don’t have room right now, and, you know, stay in contact.” But that was useless because even if they had room, they still wouldn’t have booked me because that was my punishment for working with an outlaw organization, which Ann Gunkel was. And if I’d have called Texas, same response. Called Tennessee, same response. Florida, same response. Because no other group that belonged to the NWA membership would hire me and give me a job. And eventually, word got around that don’t try to go anywhere because they’re not allowed to accept you.

Mantell said he could point to the calls and the lack of work, but couldn’t prove why any individual office turned him down. He had previously discussed WWF arena exclusivity, another restriction he recalled from a different period of wrestling’s territory history.

All you could say was, “I called and I didn’t get a job.” No reason why, just that they decided not to use me, I guess.

His Puerto Rico story began with a money dispute while he was working for Carlos Colón. Mantell said they agreed to part ways, and he returned to the island to book a rival company.

I was working for Carlos and we had a money dispute. Imagine that. A money dispute in Puerto Rico, which was like every week. … He didn’t say dismiss me or fire me because I’ve known him too long for that. And I wanted to go too, so we made a deal that we would separate because I was pissed at him about the money and he knew that. I went home for Christmas, and that’s when a new company was coming in. When I came back to Puerto Rico about January the 4th, I came back for the other company. Carlos didn’t know anything about it.

Mantell said the new company’s television ratings drew closer to Colón’s before passing them about three months in. He described those numbers as staying ahead for roughly three years.

The ratings would get closer and closer and closer and I finally topped him about three months in, and I kept it there for about three years. I wasn’t doing anything special. It was just the way I made the TV for kids and rough kids’ wrestling, but it was enjoyable TV.

He also credited a Savio Vega heel character with giving the audience someone to react to. Mantell described a storyline in which Vega controlled 51% of the company, an on-screen role that made the character difficult to remove.

First of all, I made Savio the, like, the general manager of wrestling in Puerto Rico. I just overlooked Carlos’s office. And then I made him, he owned 51% of the company. And 51% he could do anything he wanted. So they couldn’t fire him, they couldn’t get rid of him, and Savio had more heat than anybody. He would go to the ring and he would do a Spanish interview and talk bull crap. And the people, they ate it up. They had never really had a heel down there who would do that.

The conversation also turned to Wahoo McDaniel, whose chops Mantell said he could hear from the dressing room. That led him to recall a different exchange with Flair after they worked together.