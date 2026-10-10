Dutch Mantell says he only crossed paths with PAC briefly during their time around WWE, but remembers being impressed by the late wrestler’s ability in the ring. In a new Story Time with Dutch Mantell clip about recent wrestling deaths, Mantell was careful about the limits of that acquaintance.

PAC, who worked in WWE as Neville, has been remembered by others who shared the ring with him since his death in September. Mantell’s account is a quieter recollection of meeting him as their careers briefly overlapped.

“Well, I didn’t ever get to know him. … You cross paths and then you uncross and you may not see the guy again. You may never see the guy again. You know who he is.”

Mantell said the encounter came as he was nearing the end of his own WWE run. He described PAC as reserved among wrestlers he did not yet know and praised what he could do in the ring.

“That’s where I met [PAC] and he was a good kid. And he didn’t, I guess he was kind of not a loner, but a guy who doesn’t really meet people very easily. Because, you know, when you go in a room and you don’t know a lot of these guys, you sort of take your time getting to know them instead of throwing yourself out there. And that’s what he was like. He wanted to be liked, and he was. I was impressed with his ring skills, too.”

Source: Story Time with Dutch Mantell.