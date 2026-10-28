Dutch Mantell has a different answer to the greatest-promoter debate. On the October 27 episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran named Houston wrestling promoter Paul Boesch after the conversation turned to Ric Flair’s praise of AEW’s Tony Khan.

“I don’t think he’s the greatest promoter. I’ll tell you, I think the greatest promoter was probably Paul Boesch out of Houston, Texas.”

Mantell said Boesch ran Houston on alternating Fridays and coordinated the television schedule around those shows. He credited Boesch with drawing talent from other territories so returning wrestlers felt fresh to the local audience.

“They would bring talent in all across the U.S., and it worked because his cards didn’t get boring. It didn’t get old because he was always using, not fresh talent, but talent who doesn’t go in there and stay for three months, four months. You might be in Houston two nights in February and you may not see Houston again till June. But by the time between February and June, people haven’t seen you. You’re fresh, come back in, you do something else. And that’s just the way to promote, and that’s the way Paul Boesch did it.”

The schedule was only part of Mantell’s case. He also pointed to Boesch’s announcing, his pay and the way he treated the wrestlers who worked for him.

“He was an intelligent man, and he did his own announcing, and you could tell just by his announcing that he was a pretty smart guy. And everybody, even the talent, they all loved Paul Boesch. I’ve never seen a promoter loved like Paul Boesch was cared for by the talent. Now, one thing, they cared for him because he paid well. He did pay well, and he treated you with respect. He treated you like a professional, and I never heard Paul Boesch losing his temper with anyone or anything like that because that’s just the way he was.”

Mantell said he would have attended Boesch’s funeral if he had been nearby, despite not knowing him particularly well. He closed that thought with a simple assessment of the promoter’s reputation: “I’ve never seen anybody say anything bad about Paul Boesch.”

Source: Story Time with Dutch Mantell, episode 195.