Dutch Mantell says the physical style of Greg Valentine and Roddy Piper helped make their rivalry convincing to fans. Asked about their 1983 Starrcade dog collar match on Ask Dutch Anything, he said Valentine welcomed a rough exchange and Piper could meet him there.

Mantell was clear that he wasn’t at that match and had heard about the pair’s work from fans in other territories. He said their strikes made the conflict sound and look forceful. Mantell believes the audience responded to that style.

“Greg liked it rough.”

Mantell suggested the pair recognized how the crowd was responding and leaned into that approach. He also named Gunther as a current wrestler who can make an exchange feel like a real fight. He sees a connection between the older rivalry and that style on today’s television.

“Very few do you see matches like that anymore.”

Mantell said Valentine’s toughness didn’t mean an opponent could strike him carelessly, particularly in the face. It meant both wrestlers could make their offense sound and feel forceful while keeping the audience invested in their dispute.

Source: Ask Dutch Anything 133, Story Time with Dutch Mantell.