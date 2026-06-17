Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on comments made by Killer Kross regarding WWE creative, discussing the possibility that Triple H may not have complete control over the company’s direction.

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, Dutch acknowledged that while many fans assume Triple H has the final say, there are often larger business interests involved behind the scenes.

“People think one guy just walks in there and says, ‘This is what we’re doing,’ and that’s the end of it. It doesn’t always work that way. There are a lot of moving parts and a lot of people with influence when you’re talking about a company that size.”

Mantell said it’s reasonable to believe that outside factors could affect the creative process, especially in the modern corporate structure.

“Once you become part of a publicly traded company and you’ve got executives and partners and obligations, you’re not operating in the same environment that wrestling used to operate in. There’s going to be input from different places.”

While discussing Killer Kross’ comments, Dutch stopped short of claiming to know exactly how decisions are made internally but suggested fans should avoid assuming any one person has complete autonomy.

“I don’t know exactly who makes every decision, and anybody who tells you they do is probably guessing. But I do know enough about business to understand that there are checks and balances, and there are people you answer to.”

Mantell added that the perception of unlimited creative freedom rarely matches reality.

“People like to think one guy has all the power and can do whatever he wants, but that’s usually not how these things work. There are budgets, television partners, executives, and business considerations that all come into play.”

Ultimately, Dutch said that no matter who has the final say, the audience will judge WWE based on the product they see on television.

“At the end of the day, fans don’t care who signed off on it. They care whether the show is good, whether the stories make sense, and whether they’re entertained. That’s what they’ll remember.”

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