Dutch Mantell has questioned why WWE allows social-media personalities to stream backstage following the incident in which Penta was briefly shown without his mask during N3on’s live broadcast from Fanatics Fest NYC.

N3on later apologized for accidentally capturing the footage, but Mantell and James Romero questioned WWE’s decision to grant streamers backstage access.

Romero: “Someone else had a camera backstage, and it was some social-media influencer type. “The guy was streaming backstage live to whatever platform it is, Kick or whatever. The guy, for a few frames, accidentally caught Penta without his mask on, and he had to apologize to Penta and WWE for capturing it.”

Mantell questioned what WWE gains by granting streamers backstage access.

Mantell: “I don’t know why—what’s WWE’s reasoning in even allowing them backstage? “Are they making any money on it or what?”

Romero suggested WWE is attempting to attract younger viewers through personalities who are popular with teenagers.

Romero: “What I think they’re trying to do is they’re trying to appeal to the kids, right? “That kind of isn’t working because the kids these days don’t really watch long-form content anywhere near as much, and they damn sure don’t watch cable for the most part. “That’s what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to appeal to a younger demographic by inviting all these people who appeal to teenagers, basically.”

Mantell asked whether the footage was shown during the live broadcast.

Mantell: “Did it go out on the stream live?” Romero: “Yes, it did.” Mantell: “How long was he on him?” Romero: “Not very long.”

Romero placed responsibility for the incident on WWE rather than the streamer who had been granted access.

Romero: “That will kind of teach WWE for letting random streamers backstage, because it’s not the streamer’s fault. He was invited there. “It’s WWE’s fault for inviting him there and not telling the wrestlers to be on their guard.”

Mantell agreed that such an arrangement would not have been permitted previously.

Mantell: “Back in the day, that wouldn’t have flown at all. “This is all TKO’s idea, I’m sure.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.