Dutch Mantell isn’t convinced WWE’s Vision faction has found its footing, saying he struggles to see where the group is ultimately headed.

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the veteran wrestling personality shared his thoughts on the stable, explaining that while new factions often need time to develop, this one has yet to give him a clear reason to invest.

“I’m still trying to figure out exactly what they’re trying to accomplish with this group.”

Mantell said one of the biggest challenges for any faction is establishing a defined identity early, something he believes is currently missing.

“If you’ve got a faction, everybody ought to know what they stand for. Right now, I’m not sure they do.”

Rather than continuing down the same path, Mantell suggested WWE may be better served by retooling—or even moving away from—the concept before fans lose interest altogether.

“Sometimes you’ve just got to admit something isn’t clicking and go in another direction.”

Mantell emphasized that wrestling audiences generally respond when a group has a clear purpose and personalities that naturally complement one another, adding that he simply hasn’t seen enough of that from Vision to this point.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Storytime with Dutch Mantell, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.