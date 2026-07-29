Dutch Mantell has reacted to WWE introducing its new Club WWE membership program for $99 annually.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager said the company is attempting to generate as much additional revenue as possible, but noted that fans are under no obligation to purchase the membership.

“They’re trying to grab as much as they can while they can, which I don’t blame them for that. “I don’t know who is buying this stuff, but more power to them. Again, they can do it.”

Mantell believes WWE is banking on the size of its global audience and social media following to attract enough subscribers to make the program profitable.

“That’s what they’re banking on, just numbers. You can buy this for $100. A lot of people will do that. “It’s not going to cost them any more to do it, so see what you can wring out of it.”

Mantell reiterated that purchasing Club WWE is ultimately a voluntary decision for fans.

“They’re not pulling a gun on people to make them buy. People will voluntarily buy this stuff, and it’s just counted in total income at the end of the year, I guess.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.