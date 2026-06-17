Dutch Mantell recently reflected on Randy Savage’s reputation for avoiding fan interactions outside the ring, sharing his thoughts after a listener recounted a story about “The Macho Man” allegedly confronting an overzealous autograph seeker.

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, Dutch explained that many wrestlers in that era stayed in character long after leaving the arena and didn’t appreciate fans crossing personal boundaries.

“Back in those days, they carried their character from the ring to the car. And the ones that didn’t want to be bothered were very judgmental and they were very pushy. And what he was trying to convey, Randy was, was, ‘Don’t mess with me. I don’t want to talk to you. I don’t have anything to do with you. Stay away from me.’”

Mantell questioned the logic of anyone following Savage in traffic in hopes of getting an autograph.

“If Randy said, ‘Listen, Dutch, follow me and blink your lights and blow your horn and get real close to me and when I say pull over, I’m going to be in a good mood.’ I wouldn’t do that.”

According to Dutch, the fan in the story quickly learned that Savage was not someone to provoke.

“When the guy stopped it, he found out that Randy was not to be played with.”

Mantell also described Savage as someone who preferred to settle confrontations with his fists rather than weapons, while acknowledging his unpredictable personality.

“One thing about Randy, Randy never had a knife, never had a stick. He just thought throwing hands and maybe kicks and all. But Randy, he was about half nuts anyway.”

Dutch ultimately said the situation served as a reminder that fans should respect a wrestler’s wishes if they decline an interaction.

“If somebody tells you no… leave the guy alone. So, the guy got—I’m not saying he got what he deserved—but he got what he was asking for, I guess, was an ass whooping, and he got one.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit and link to the original source with a h/t and link back to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.