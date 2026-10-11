Dutch Mantell says Rick Gibson impressed him more as a wrestler than Rick’s younger brother, Robert Gibson. Answering a viewer’s question on Ask Dutch Anything, Mantell offered that personal assessment before recalling how Robert and Ricky Morton became the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

Rick and Robert had teamed before Robert joined Morton. Mantell said the later pairing succeeded immediately in Memphis after the promotion introduced them to fans through several vignettes.

“Rick was actually better than Robert, I thought. Rick was, I think, better than Robert. Robert, when we put them together in Memphis, it was me, Lawler or Jimmy Hart. We put the Rock and Roll together, and they came in and got right over. And the reason they got over is we did about three or four vignettes before they got there. So when they got there, the people were ready for them, ready for that music.”

Mantell said the team used a similar introduction in Mid-South and then found success in Mid-Atlantic. His point was that promoting an act before its arrival helped the audience connect from the first appearance.

“They made it in Memphis, they made it in Mid-South, and they made it in Mid-Atlantic by following the same formula. … Advertise your talent and they’ll draw some money. They’ll sell some tickets.”

Returning to Rick, Mantell called him a good person and a strong worker. He framed the comparison as his own view of the two brothers rather than a judgment about the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express’ popularity.

Source: Story Time with Dutch Mantell.