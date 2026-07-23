Dutch Mantell believes Cody Rhodes came across poorly during his recent backstage confrontation with CM Punk.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell questioned whether the angle began with WWE’s creative team.

“I can’t believe it was an idea that came from creative. “That sounds like an idea that comes from either Punk or Cody.”

Mantell liked the creative purpose of Punk accidentally striking Rhodes with the championship belt, but he criticized how Rhodes reacted afterward.

“It could be, but it made Cody look like a douche. “If you get hit in the eye and he’s putting a belt on, you figure that he didn’t mean to do that.”

Mantell also questioned the logic behind Punk and Rhodes repeatedly ordering a backstage camera to leave.

“When they come back behind the curtain, then they’re arguing. This is my problem with this: I like the creative part of it, but the camera—they keep telling the camera to go away. “‘Go away. Go away.’ Well, if they didn’t want the camera back there, he’s been apparently back there all night. Nobody said anything to him, I don’t guess.”

Despite those complaints, Mantell acknowledged that the confrontation accomplished its purpose by creating tension between the WWE SummerSlam opponents.

“They did get the point over. I guess people can overlook that because I had to, and the people overlooked it. “It did set up a scenario between Punk and Cody. Now it started.”

Mantell expects the two wrestlers to deliver when they meet at SummerSlam.

“I would like to see that match because I think Punk—not technically, but he has good matches. “Cody has good matches. They’ve got a good start on it, so let’s see where they go with it.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.