During Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss hosted an edition of ‘Happy Talk’ where they tried to remove Drew McIntyre’s sword Angela from Adam Pearce’s desk that they stole

They made some bad jokes before McIntyre came out to run them off. This setup McIntyre vs. Moss at the Day 1 PPV.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell reflected on the segment during an interview with Sportskeeda.

“That’s the worst in-ring segment I’ve ever seen. These jokes bombed, I didn’t even know what he was talking about. It was just a bad, bad in-ring segment. Even Drew McIntyre coming out at the end couldn’t save it. It is what it is, and it sucked. “The top of the hour is where you don’t want to lose them (viewers) because that’s when they are switching. But I think when they saw Madcap and Corbin come out, they switched before the top of the hour.”

Transcription via Sportskeeda